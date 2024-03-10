Hollywood sci-fi film "Dune: Part Two" tops China's box office chart

Xinhua) 14:29, March 10, 2024

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Hollywood science fiction film "Dune: Part Two" led China's daily box office chart on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

A sequel to the 2021 hit film "Dune," "Dune: Part Two" is an adaption of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. It grossed 53.75 million yuan (7.48 million U.S. dollars) on its second screening day.

Action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" came in second, grossing 53.58 million yuan on Saturday.

It was followed by the domestic romantic drama "I Miss You," which pocketed a daily revenue of 32.51 million yuan.

