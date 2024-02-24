Home>>
"Article 20" stays atop China's box office chart
(Xinhua) 10:14, February 24, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Domestic realistic drama "Article 20" continued to top China's daily box office chart on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The film, focusing on the 20th article about justifiable defense in China's Criminal Law, pocketed 78.47 million yuan (about 11.04 million U.S. dollars) on the day.
Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" came in second with a daily revenue of 67.46 million yuan on the day. It was followed by the comedy film "YOLO," which generated a daily box office of 50.55 million yuan on Friday.
