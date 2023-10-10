Main venue for 2023 Chengdu Science Fiction Convention

Ecns.cn) 16:16, October 10, 2023

Drone photo shows Chengdu Science Fiction Museum, the main venue for the 2023 Chengdu Science Fiction Convention, in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

The venue is located at the bank of Jingrong Lake of Science and Innovation New City, Pidu District, with a construction area of 59,400 square meters, and a total building height of 31.9 meters.

Chengdu will be the first city on the Chinese mainland to host Worldcon, the annual convention of the World Science Fiction Society and one of the world's largest sci-fi events.

