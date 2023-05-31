China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:23, May 31, 2023

This photo taken on May 30, 2023 shows an exhibition at China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China. China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 is scheduled to run in Beijing from May 29 to June 4. It is included as a sideline event of this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) for the first time. Various events such as forums and sci-fi exhibitions are arranged in this year's convention. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A visitor tries an equipment that offers Mars expedition experience at an exhibition at China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2023.

A staff member from a technology company demonstrates an AI software at an exhibition at China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2023.

People visit an exhibition at China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2023.

This photo taken on May 29, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China.

MOSS, an intelligent quantum computer from the science fiction film "The Wandering Earth", is displayed at an exhibition at China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2023.

A visitor plays a VR game using motion capture technology at an exhibition at China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2023.

A visitor experiences image matting based on AI technology at an exhibition at China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2023.

This photo taken on May 30, 2023 shows an exhibition at China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China.

This photo taken on May 30, 2023 shows an exhibition at China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China.

A visitor tries a VR equipment at an exhibition at China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2023.

This photo taken on May 29, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China.

