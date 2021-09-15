China to hold national sci-fi convention

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2021 will be held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5 in Beijing, according to a press conference on Tuesday.

This year's convention will exhibit a large number of innovative achievements in the fields of new-generation information technology, artificial intelligence and high-end equipment related to the science-fiction industry.

The convention will include forums and seminars on the themes of ecological cultivation and the industrial layout of China's science-fiction intellectual property, as well as the development of emerging science fiction.

The CSFC has been held for five consecutive years, serving as a comprehensive platform for exchange and communication within the science-fiction industry.

