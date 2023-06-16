"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" stays atop China's box office chart

Xinhua) 11:13, June 16, 2023

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," the latest sequel in the Transformers franchise, stayed on top of the Chinese daily box office chart on its seventh day of screening, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

Having secured a daily earning of 15.07 million yuan (about 2.1 million U.S. dollars) on Thursday, the film's total box office on the Chinese mainland reached 350 million yuan.

Animated film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" came in second with 5.6 million yuan earned Thursday.

Chinese road comedy "Godspeed" pocketed about 5 million yuan on the same day, amounting its total box office to over 1.1 billion yuan.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)