High-profile movie studio provides solid support for production of “The Wandering Earth II”

People's Daily Online) 16:11, February 14, 2023

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2023 shows the Qingdao Oriental Movie Metropolis in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province, where “The Wandering Earth II” was filmed. (Photo/Xinhua)

The Qingdao Oriental Movie Metropolis was the location where the science fiction movie and Chinese New Year hit “The Wandering Earth II” was filmed. Located in Qingdao city, east China’s Shandong Province, the movie metropolis is the largest studio complex in Asia, and provided the filming team with a sound stage covering over 10,000 square meters.

The film crew made full use of its high-profile facilities and equipment, including the largest underwater sound stage in Asia, motion capture, virtual shooting, and real-time rendering cluster.

The movie complex has built connections with suppliers covering all aspects of the movie industry, and is capable of meeting the needs of the entire industrial movie production process, including pre-production, filming, and post-production. Its high-profile capacities have made the Oriental Movie Metropolis a home to over 800 film producing companies, and it has received over 300 cast and crew, with a total output value of 22.4 billion yuan ($3.3 billion).

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)