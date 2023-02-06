Languages

Monday, February 06, 2023

Making Wandering Earth II

(People's Daily App) 13:55, February 06, 2023

Behind the scenes: The making of sci-fi epic "The Wandering Earth II" involved 319 staff members and construction sites in ports, roads and cities.

(Produced by Ye Dangqiang and Dong Feng)

