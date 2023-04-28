People’s Daily Online short video wins Beijing International Film Festival award

The much-anticipated Short Video Section of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) held its Honor Ceremony on April 27, 2023, at the Communication University of China.

People’s Daily Online's video “Dream Chasers in Beijing” stood out from over 1,000 entries from around the globe and took home second prize in “The Life Works” category of the BJIFF Short Video Section.

People’s Daily Online’s video “Dream Chasers in Beijing” took home second prize in “The Life Works” category of the BJIFF Short Video Section on April 27. (Photo: Liu Ning/People’s Daily Online)

The short video was shot during the evening rush hour at the end of 2021, in which a creative film crew followed three groups of young people in the subway, documenting on camera interesting moments from their lives. It vividly captures the strength, passion and courage of modern youth striving for a better life in Beijing.

Poster for “Dream Chasers in Beijing” (Poster design by Zhang Wenjie)

Held under the theme "Culture and Civilization in Short Videos", the 13th BJIFF Short Video Section aims to explore new ideas, new techniques, and new platforms in the ever-changing field of short videos. First, it encourages creators to capture the touching moments in real life through plain cameras; secondly, it supports the presentation of new technologies in the fields of art, aesthetics, and social values, with the aim of shaping a rich and three-dimensional image of China, and analyzing the diversified and integrated nature of Chinese civilization. At the same time, it also focuses on international cutting-edge short videos to stimulate creators’ creative passion and inspire them to produce outstanding short videos that are insightful, relatable, and timely.

Link to the work: Dream Chasers in Beijing

Link to the work: Dream Chasers in Beijing

