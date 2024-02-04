Home>>
Inside the China Online Audiovisual Annual Gala | Chinese Kung Fu
(People's Daily Online) 16:56, February 04, 2024
The 2024 China Online Audiovisual Annual Gala was held on Feb. 3, 2024, showcasing impressive and innovative online audiovisual creations from the past year.
Click on the video to marvel at Lundy Zlata Michelle and Lundy Anton Michelle from Australia demonstrating their talent in Chinese Kung Fu.
