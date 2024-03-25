Feature: China's top-grossing female director shows Hollywood charm with new comedy hit

March 25, 2024

Director Jia Ling talks to the audience at the John Singleton Theater of Sony Pictures in Los Angeles, the United States, on March 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Shan)

LOS ANGELES, March 23 (Xinhua) -- As China's top-grossing female director Jia Ling walked into the John Singleton Theater of Sony Pictures in Los Angeles, the audience burst into applause.

Dozens of Hollywood filmmakers and media representatives attended the Wednesday special North American screening of the Chinese filmmaker's latest film, "YOLO."

Steven O'Dell, president of Sony Pictures Releasing International, welcomed the audience to "enjoy the show as much as we do" on the spot.

The comedy-drama, directed by and starring Jia Ling, emerged as the highest-grossing title during the week-long Spring Festival holiday in China earlier this year. She portrays an unemployed woman in her thirties who still lives with her parents. The woman meets a boxing trainer and begins her new life.

According to box office data compiled by Maoyan, a Chinese movie-ticketing and film data platform, the film has grossed over 3.45 billion yuan (around 483 million U.S. dollars) since its release on Jan. 10 in the country.

"I hope to impress moviegoers with sincerity and empathy," Jia said, noting she hopes to share the story of her hometown and China to the global audience.

"Based on good stories and resonating with the world with universal emotions, I try to let the audience feel the growing buoyancy and vitality of Chinese films," she told Xinhua after the screening, adding that she looks forward to more cooperation with Hollywood.

Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International earlier this month in North America, "YOLO" took in over 1.5 million dollars over ten days since its release in the United States and Canada. The film opened in the 9th spot on its first weekend at the North American box office. Sony Pictures has acquired international distribution rights to the film.

Sony Pictures has also acquired the English-language remake rights to Jia's dramedy, "Hi Mom," and invited the Chinese filmmaker to serve as executive producer. Jia made waves three years ago with the self-written, self-directed and self-starring comedy, which earned over 5.4 billion yuan (around 756 million dollars) in China, making it the third highest-grossing Chinese film ever.

Several Hollywood filmmakers expressed their appreciation for "YOLO" during the live Q&A session after the film screening, pointing out that "YOLO" is touching, inspirational and emotional.

"It's a great mix of comedy as well as drama," Noelle Donfeld, a playwright, told Xinhua.

"I absolutely love this remarkable film," said Donfeld, noting that the compelling story could transcend language and country.

