Realistic drama "Article 20" tops China's box office chart

Xinhua) 10:25, February 20, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Domestic realistic drama "Article 20" topped China's daily box office chart on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, focusing on the 20th article about justifiable defense in China's Criminal Law, is inspired by the public discussion about how justifiable defense can be determined in handling lawsuits. The film generated 93.36 million yuan (about 12.97 million U.S. dollars) on the day.

Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" secured the second spot on the daily box office chart, grossing 87.66 million yuan on the day.

It was followed by comedy film "YOLO," which amassed a daily revenue of 87.39 million yuan on Monday.

