Domestic comedy-drama "Johnny Keep Walking!" continues to top China's box office chart

Xinhua) 15:13, February 10, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Domestic comedy-drama film "Johnny Keep Walking!" continued to lead China's daily box office chart on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The movie tells the story of a blue-collar worker who receives an unexpected offer for a managerial position at a renowned company, which sets the stage for a clash between his working-class background and the corporate culture. It generated a daily revenue of 6.92 million yuan (about 974,000 U.S. dollars) on Friday.

Domestic crime comedy "Rob &Roll" came in second, grossing 2.52 million yuan on the day.

It was followed by the crime drama "The Goldfinger" which garnered 2.39 million yuan.

