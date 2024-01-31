China's film, artists associations elect new chairpersons

Xinhua) 11:21, January 31, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The 11th national congress of the China Film Association (CFA) and the 10th national congress of the China Artists Association (CAA) concluded on Tuesday in Beijing, with their new leaderships elected respectively.

Chen Daoming was elected as the 11th CFA chairperson, and a total of 12 vice chairpersons, including renowned actors such as Andy Lau, Wu Jing, Huang Bo and Huang Xiaoming, were also elected.

Fan Di'an was elected as the 10th CAA chairperson, and a total of 14 vice chairpersons were also elected.

During the congresses, representatives of the CFA and CAA also deliberated and approved work reports and revised charters of the two associations respectively.

