Chinese film workers, artists vow to create more excellent works

Xinhua) 10:35, January 30, 2024

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the 11th national congress of the China Film Association and the 10th national congress of the China Artists Association in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2024. The congresses were convened Monday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- The 11th national congress of the China Film Association and the 10th national congress of the China Artists Association were convened Monday in Beijing, during which attendees vowed to shoulder their new cultural missions and make more films and artworks that are inspirational and encouraging.

Chinese film workers and artists attending the events said they should focus on the country's reality, including its efforts to promote Chinese modernization, and their works should reflect the trend of the times and people's real lives. They pledged to enhance the originality of their works and promote Chinese aesthetics and values through their creation.

The attendees also agreed that those in the film and art industries should uphold their moral integrity and outstanding cultural and artistic appeal.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the opening ceremony of the congresses.

Tie Ning, vice chairperson of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and chairperson of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, attended the opening ceremony.

