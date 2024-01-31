Domestic comedy-drama "Johnny Keep Walking!" tops China's box office chart

Xinhua) 13:52, January 31, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- "Johnny Keep Walking!" a domestic comedy-drama film, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The movie, grossing 14.59 million yuan (2.05 million U.S. dollars), tells the story of a blue-collar worker who receives an unexpected offer for a managerial position at a renowned company, which sets the stage for a clash between his working-class background and the corporate culture.

"Rob &Roll," a domestic crime comedy, ranked second on Tuesday's box office chart with a daily earning of 6.61 million yuan.

It was followed by "The Goldfinger," also a domestic crime drama, which pocketed 5.30 million yuan on Tuesday.

