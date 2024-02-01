Home>>
Domestic comedy-drama "Johnny Keep Walking!" continues to lead China's box office chart
(Xinhua) 13:11, February 01, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- "Johnny Keep Walking!" a domestic comedy-drama film, continued to top China's daily box office chart on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The movie, generating a revenue of around 14.42 million yuan (about 2.03 million U.S. dollars), tells the story of a blue-collar worker who receives an unexpected offer for a managerial position at a renowned company, which sets the stage for a clash between his working-class background and the corporate culture.
Domestic crime comedy "Rob &Roll" came in second, raking in 6.30 million yuan.
It was followed by the domestic crime drama "The Goldfinger," which pocketed 5.30 million yuan on Wednesday.
