China's Spring Festival box office exceeds 7.84 bln yuan, setting new record

Xinhua) 08:17, February 18, 2024

A citizen walks past a movie poster at a cinema in Gejiu City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 15, 2024. China's box office revenue during this year's Spring Festival holiday has exceeded 7.84 billion yuan (about 1.1 billion U.S. dollars) as of 1:50 p.m. Saturday, setting a new record for the period, statistics showed. (Photo by Xue Yingying/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's box office revenue during this year's Spring Festival holiday has exceeded 7.84 billion yuan (about 1.1 billion U.S. dollars) as of 1:50 p.m. Saturday, setting a new record for the period, statistics showed.

Three domestic productions, namely "YOLO," "Pegasus 2" and "Boonie Bears: Time Twist," all released on the first day of the holiday, maintained their positions at the top of the chart, according to box office tracker Dengta Data.

Telling the story of an unemployed woman in her thirties who still lives with her parents until one day, she meets a boxing coach, who just may change her life, the comedy film "YOLO" raked in more than 2.68 billion yuan in revenue as of Saturday afternoon.

Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" came in second, pocketing about 2.36 billion yuan as of Saturday afternoon. The animated film "Boonie Bears: Time Twist" claimed the third spot, with an accumulated revenue of nearly 1.39 billion yuan during the holiday.

The Spring Festival is a lucrative movie season in China as movie-going has become an increasingly prominent pastime for Chinese people during this holiday.

