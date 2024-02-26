Buoyed by holiday moviegoing, China's February box office hits 10 bln yuan

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Boosted by a record-breaking revenue of over 8 billion yuan during the Spring Festival holiday, which ran from Feb. 10 to 17, China's box office earnings for February have surpassed the impressive milestone of 10 billion yuan (approximately 1.41 billion U.S. dollars).

Data from film platforms Maoyan and Beacon reveals that the monthly box office revenue reached 10.18 billion yuan, with an additional 243 million yuan collected on Friday.

Jia Ling, the comedian who made waves three years ago with her self-written, self-directed, and self-starring comedy "Hi, Mom," has returned with yet another comedic triumph, "YOLO."

This holiday season, "YOLO" has emerged as the reigning champion at China's box office, raking in a staggering 3.16 billion yuan, accounting for 31 percent of the total monthly box office revenue thus far.

Chen Xuguang, director of Peking University's Institute of Film, Television and Theatre, has emphasized the profound connection between the uplifting life story of "YOLO's" protagonist and Jia Ling's own personal journey of weight loss. This connection weaves a powerful modern-day allegory that resonates with audiences.

"The movie serves as an inspiring guide, balancing humor and tears, and has enjoyed both commercial success and critical acclaim, despite some controversies," Chen said.

One viewer, Zhang Yalan, a preschool teacher from Wuhan, central China, watched "YOLO" with her husband and their middle school-aged daughter. Zhang described the film as a transformative experience, stating, "If a person truly desires to transcend her self-doubt and experience personal growth, the power lies within herself. She must have the courage to pursue it!"

According to Maoyan, "YOLO" is projected to wrap up its theatrical run with a total revenue of nearly 3.55 billion yuan.

Securing the second spot on the monthly box office chart is "Pegasus 2," the highly anticipated sequel to writer-director Han Han's 2019 blockbuster racing film. "Pegasus 2" has raised an impressive 2.88 billion yuan, solidifying its position as a worthy contender.

Zhang Yimou's comedy film, "Article 20," has claimed the third spot with box office earnings of 1.85 billion yuan.

Drawing inspiration from Article 20 of China's Criminal Law, and delving into the intricate and sometimes contentious legal concept of justifiable self-defense, the film has sparked fervent online debates and garnered praise from critics.

Rao Shuguang, president of the China Film Critics Association, hailed the work as a testament to the filmmakers' social responsibility and commitment, which utilizes the power of cinema to advance progress in law and society.

The long-running animated film series "Boonie Bears," which has consistently released new movies since its theatrical debut in 2014, secured a respectable fourth position on the chart with its latest installment, "Boonie Bears: Time Twist," grossing an impressive 1.71 billion yuan.

Industry analysts credit the success of these four films, all released during the holiday season, to their "family-friendly" nature, perfectly aligning with the cultural atmosphere and consumer psychology surrounding Lunar New Year celebrations. This positioning has made them an indispensable choice for moviegoers during the festive season.

