China's Henan gears up for massive wheat harvest

Xinhua) 08:23, May 27, 2024

Reapers work in the wheat fields in Yindian Village in Runan County, Zhumadian City of central China's Henan Province, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Meng/Xinhua)

Henan Province is gearing up for a massive wheat harvest, with an estimated 85 million mu (approximately 5.67 million hectares) of wheat expected to be harvested around May 27, according to the province's agricultural department. This year, Henan has planned an extensive deployment of agricultural machinery to ensure a smooth and efficient harvest. A total of 4 million units of various types of agricultural machinery will be utilized.

As of 5:00 PM on May 26, Henan has already successfully harvested 13.999 million mu (approximately 933,267 hectares) of wheat.

A farmer harvests wheat in the fields in Xiaodian Village in Wenqu Township, Dengzhou City of central China's Henan Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo by Li Jianan/Xinhua)

A farmer checks wheat in the fields in Huangzhuang Village in Suixian County, Shangqiu City of central China's Henan Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo by Xu Zeyuan/Xinhua)

A reaper works in the wheat fields in Huangzhuang Village in Suixian County, Shangqiu City of central China's Henan Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo by Xu Zeyuan/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest wheat in the fields in Zhanglou Township in Runan County, Zhumadian City of central China's Henan Province, May 24, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Meng/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest wheat in the fields in Wulou Village in Shangshui County, Zhoukou City of central China's Henan Province, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Gao Jianzhong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows reapers working in the wheat fields in Suntiepu Township in Guangshan County, Xinyang City of central China's Henan Province, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Xie Wanbo/Xinhua)

A reaper works in the wheat fields in Xiaodian Village in Wenqu Township, Dengzhou City of central China's Henan Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo by Li Jianan/Xinhua)

A reaper works in the wheat fields in Naodian Village in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

A reaper works in the wheat fields in Xiaodian Village in Wenqu Township, Dengzhou City of central China's Henan Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo by Li Jianan/Xinhua)

A reaper works in the wheat fields in Huangzhuang Village in Suixian County, Shangqiu City of central China's Henan Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo by Xu Zeyuan/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests wheat in the fields in Beidingzhuang Village in Weishi County, Kaifeng City of central China's Henan Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo by Li Xinyi/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a reaper working in the wheat fields in Xiezhuang Village in Zhengyang County, Zhumadian City of central China's Henan Province, May 24, 2024. (Photo by Gao Wanbao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows farmers harvesting wheat in the fields in Beidingzhuang Village in Weishi County, Kaifeng City of central China's Henan Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo by Li Xinyi/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest wheat in the fields in Wulou Village in Shangshui County, Zhoukou City of central China's Henan Province, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Gao Jianzhong/Xinhua)

