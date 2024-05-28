Scenery of azalea blossoms on summit of Mount Emei, SW China
An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This drone photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Sichuan embraces openness with enhanced transport, thriving trade
- Encountering the splendor of the 4,000-year-old ancient Shu civilization at Sanxingdui
- Int'l digital nomads embrace countryside life in China
- Four swivel bridges rotate into place in Sichuan
- Exploring the charm of long-spout teapot art at Chengdu's century-old Heming Tea House
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.