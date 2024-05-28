Scenery of azalea blossoms on summit of Mount Emei, SW China

Xinhua) 13:54, May 28, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This drone photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows azalea blossoms on the summit of Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province. April, May and June see the most beautiful azalea blossoms every year at Mount Emei, dubbed the "Kingdom of Azalea," home to about 30 species of this plant family. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)