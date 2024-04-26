Four swivel bridges rotate into place in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 13:12, April 26, 2024

Aerial view of the swivel bridges on the Chengdu to Mianyang section of the G5 Beijing-Kunming Expressway before rotations in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

The 76,000-metric-ton bridges were successfully rotated to their targeted position after 66 minutes on Thursday.

Aerial view of the swivel bridges on the Chengdu to Mianyang section of the G5 Beijing-Kunming Expressway after their rotations in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Technicians work at the rotation construction site of a swivel bridge on the Chengdu to Mianyang section of the G5 Beijing-Kunming Expressway after its rotation in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

