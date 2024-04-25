Exploring the charm of long-spout teapot art at Chengdu's century-old Heming Tea House

People's Daily Online) 14:49, April 25, 2024

The cherished Heming Tea House, which is gracefully nestled within Chengdu's People's Park in southwest China's Sichuan Province, boasts a profound history spanning a century.

Visitors here at the tea house relish the unique experience of relaxing and sipping tea poured from a long-spout teapot, savoring its local taste. Coming to the Heming Tea House has become an embedded tradition to experience the cozy lifestyle of Chengdu.

The art of long-spout teapot pouring is one among China’s many intangible cultural heritages that's been passed down through generations. Performers expertly maneuver the copper teapots with spouts extending up to one meter, essentially giving the copper teapot the visual of "dancing" with finesse in the hands of the skilled performers. This captivating performance and display of skill has become a beloved "ritual" among Sichuan locals before enjoying their tea.

