We Are China

In pics: blooming magnolia flowers in village of SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 16:57, April 16, 2024

A tourist poses for photos under blooming magnolia flowers in Cangwangzhai Village of Yongsheng Town in Jiangyou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Blooming magnolia flowers are pictured in Cangwangzhai Village of Yongsheng Town in Jiangyou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Tourists are pictured at Cangwangzhai Village in Yongsheng Town of Jiangyou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Tourists' tents are pictured under blooming magnolia flowers in Cangwangzhai Village of Yongsheng Town in Jiangyou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 14, 2024 shows blooming magnolia flowers in Cangwangzhai Village of Yongsheng Town in Jiangyou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 13, 2024 shows blooming magnolia flowers in Cangwangzhai Village of Yongsheng Town in Jiangyou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 13, 2024 shows blooming magnolia flowers in Cangwangzhai Village of Yongsheng Town in Jiangyou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 14, 2024 shows blooming magnolia flowers in Cangwangzhai Village of Yongsheng Town in Jiangyou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Tourists are pictured amid blooming magnolia flowers in Cangwangzhai Village of Yongsheng Town in Jiangyou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Blooming magnolia flowers are pictured under the starry sky in Cangwangzhai Village of Yongsheng Town in Jiangyou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Outdoor sports lovers walk under blooming magnolia flowers in Cangwangzhai Village of Yongsheng Town in Jiangyou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Tourists' tents are pictured under blooming magnolia flowers in Cangwangzhai Village of Yongsheng Town in Jiangyou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)