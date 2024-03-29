We Are China

In pics: Workers make soy sauce in Hejiang, SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 15:24, March 29, 2024

Aerial photo taken on March 23, 2024 shows workers at a soy sauce factory in Hejiang county, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (vip.people.com.cn/Li Guiping)

Workers were busy making soy sauce at a factory in Hejiang county, Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on March 23, 2024.

The soy sauce is made by brewing soybeans, wheat, water and salt. The production process follows strict procedures, including selecting, soaking, steaming, cooling, mixing, fermenting, making brine, transferring to fermentation tanks, sun-drying and concentration, filtering and clarifying, sterilizing, and packaging.

