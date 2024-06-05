Home>>
Modern China: Harvest meets high-speed train
(People's Daily App) 16:48, June 05, 2024
Netizens are marvelling at this scene of Chinese modernization: The combine harvesters sweep through a golden sea of wheat as a high-speed train zooms past skyscrapers in the Xiaoshan district of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.
