Digital technologies boost tourism market in Qufu, Confucius' hometown
Students gathered at the foot of the Confucius statue in the Nishan Sacredland in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Yu Zhenze)
Building on its reputation as the birthplace of Confucius, the city of Qufu in east China's Shandong Province has developed a Confucius scenic area, offering visitors a new way to connect with the ancient philosopher.
The new Qufu Confucius scenic area includes the China Confucius Research Institute, the Confucius Museum, and the Nishan Sacredland. It aims to create a digital cultural and tourism experience, using modern technologies like mixed reality, big data, computer vision, and acoustic technology to showcase Confucian culture and key events in Confucius' life.
Cultural and tourism experiences that cater to diverse and personalized needs are increasingly sought after by visitors. Consequently, Qufu is working to blend traditional Chinese culture with modern elements to appeal more to young people.
