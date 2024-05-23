Town in E China vigorously develops ecological tourism

Xinhua) 09:02, May 23, 2024

Workers sort and pack freshly picked cherries at a farm in Nanhu Town of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, May 22, 2024. Relying on its natural scenery and convenient transportation, Nanhu Town of Rizhao City has been vigorously developing ecological tourism featuring fruits-picking tours and agritainment in recent years. Agricultural farms for leisure see increasing popularity among tourists and locals. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

A tourist picks cherries at a farm in Nanhu Town of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, May 22, 2024. Relying on its natural scenery and convenient transportation, Nanhu Town of Rizhao City has been vigorously developing ecological tourism featuring fruits-picking tours and agritainment in recent years. Agricultural farms for leisure see increasing popularity among tourists and locals. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Xu Juan, a farm manager, promotes a cherry juice product via livestreaming at a farm in Nanhu Town of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, May 22, 2024. Relying on its natural scenery and convenient transportation, Nanhu Town of Rizhao City has been vigorously developing ecological tourism featuring fruits-picking tours and agritainment in recent years. Agricultural farms for leisure see increasing popularity among tourists and locals. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

A tourist picks cherries at a farm in Nanhu Town of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, May 22, 2024. Relying on its natural scenery and convenient transportation, Nanhu Town of Rizhao City has been vigorously developing ecological tourism featuring fruits-picking tours and agritainment in recent years. Agricultural farms for leisure see increasing popularity among tourists and locals. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

A tourist enjoys leisure time at a farm in Nanhu Town of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, May 22, 2024. Relying on its natural scenery and convenient transportation, Nanhu Town of Rizhao City has been vigorously developing ecological tourism featuring fruits-picking tours and agritainment in recent years. Agricultural farms for leisure see increasing popularity among tourists and locals. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

A worker sorts freshly picked cherries at a farm in Nanhu Town of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, May 22, 2024. Relying on its natural scenery and convenient transportation, Nanhu Town of Rizhao City has been vigorously developing ecological tourism featuring fruits-picking tours and agritainment in recent years. Agricultural farms for leisure see increasing popularity among tourists and locals. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

This photo taken on May 22, 2024 shows cherries at a farm in Nanhu Town of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province. Relying on its natural scenery and convenient transportation, Nanhu Town of Rizhao City has been vigorously developing ecological tourism featuring fruits-picking tours and agritainment in recent years. Agricultural farms for leisure see increasing popularity among tourists and locals. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 22, 2024 shows cherries picked by tourists at a farm in Nanhu Town of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province. Relying on its natural scenery and convenient transportation, Nanhu Town of Rizhao City has been vigorously developing ecological tourism featuring fruits-picking tours and agritainment in recent years. Agricultural farms for leisure see increasing popularity among tourists and locals. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

A tourist picks cherries at a farm in Nanhu Town of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, May 22, 2024. Relying on its natural scenery and convenient transportation, Nanhu Town of Rizhao City has been vigorously developing ecological tourism featuring fruits-picking tours and agritainment in recent years. Agricultural farms for leisure see increasing popularity among tourists and locals. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

A tourist tastes cherries at a farm in Nanhu Town of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, May 22, 2024. Relying on its natural scenery and convenient transportation, Nanhu Town of Rizhao City has been vigorously developing ecological tourism featuring fruits-picking tours and agritainment in recent years. Agricultural farms for leisure see increasing popularity among tourists and locals. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

A tourist picks cherries at a farm in Nanhu Town of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, May 22, 2024. Relying on its natural scenery and convenient transportation, Nanhu Town of Rizhao City has been vigorously developing ecological tourism featuring fruits-picking tours and agritainment in recent years. Agricultural farms for leisure see increasing popularity among tourists and locals. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)