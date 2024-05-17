China's Shandong releases white paper on Yellow River Delta biodiversity

Xinhua) 08:38, May 17, 2024

JINAN, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The ecology and environment department of east China's Shandong Province on Thursday released a white paper on biodiversity conservation in the Yellow River Delta, showcasing the concept and practices of biodiversity conservation in the region.

According to the white paper, Shandong has fundamentally established a biodiversity protection and governance system through the coordinated efforts of various government departments.

Last year, Shandong introduced the country's first provincial-level biodiversity protection regulations for both land and sea areas.

It has initiated the construction of sample fields for long-term investigation and monitoring work. So far, 527 such fields have been established across all 136 counties in the province, covering seven ecology types: forests, grasslands, oceans, wetlands, water bodies, farmlands, and urban and rural areas.

