Chinese knot industry thrives in Tancheng, E China's Shandong

People's Daily Online) 16:01, March 01, 2024

During this year’s Spring Festival holiday, Honghua township in Tancheng county, east China's Shandong Province saw booming sales of Chinese knots, which are used to decorate homes during festivities and celebrations.

The Chinese knot is not only a handicraft, but also a symbol of traditional Chinese culture, representing auspiciousness, prosperity, and joy.

Honghua township is the largest production base of Chinese knots in China, and accounts for 70 percent of the Chinese market.

Apart from their dominance in the domestic market, Chinese knots from Honghua township are also exported to countries and regions including the U.S., South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia. The annual output value of Chinese knot products in this township currently stands at around 1.8 billion yuan (about $250 million).

To better develop the traditional craft, local artisans have ingeniously merged traditional handmade crafts with contemporary fashion trends, resulting in a plethora of innovative and stylish designs.

The most popular style this year is the Chinese knot with dragon elements.

"Since the start of the year, we have been working non-stop, shipping 200,000 orders daily. Currently, the Chinese knots featuring dragon elements are in high demand and selling out quickly. Our workers are putting in extra hours to ensure a consistent supply for our customers," said Wang Tingsheng, chairman of a craft company in Tancheng.

The Chinese knot production enterprises in Honghua township have currently filed applications for 17 design patents.

"This is a new 3D design introduced this year. The larger size is perfect for hanging next to the TV, adding a touch of festivity," said Li Na, a villager from Honghua township, during a live-streaming session.

Li has reported a recent surge in sales of Chinese knots, with her livestreams attracting 400 to 500 orders in just two hours, which has led to a turnover of around 20,000 yuan.

In recent years, Tancheng county has established e-commerce service outlets and training centers for Chinese knot production, capitalizing on e-commerce to drive rural revitalization.

The county has supported the growth of nearly 300 Chinese knot e-commerce businesses, operating in over 30 nearby villages and generating employment for around 26,000 people in their respective communities.

To boost the added value and competitiveness of their products, Chinese knot production enterprises in Honghua township are putting greater emphasis on brand development.

In 2020, the "Honghua Chinese Knot" brand obtained trademark registration approval from the China National Intellectual Property Administration, gaining nationwide recognition.

