Nightfall brilliance as Zhongshan Road lights up with splendor
(People's Daily App) 16:42, February 23, 2024
Experience the splendor of Qingdao's Zhongshan Road. As citizens and tourists gather, the vibrant array of colorful lights illuminates the night sky, creating a truly glorious sight.
