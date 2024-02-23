Nightfall brilliance as Zhongshan Road lights up with splendor

(People's Daily App) 16:42, February 23, 2024

Experience the splendor of Qingdao's Zhongshan Road. As citizens and tourists gather, the vibrant array of colorful lights illuminates the night sky, creating a truly glorious sight.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)