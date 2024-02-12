Qingdao port busy handling goods for export during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 09:29, February 12, 2024

Staff members work at Qingdao Port, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 11, 2024. The Qingdao port is busy handling goods for export during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Trucks transport containers at Qingdao Port, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 11, 2024. The Qingdao port is busy handling goods for export during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Unmanned trucks transport containers at Qingdao Port, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 11, 2024. The Qingdao port is busy handling goods for export during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo shows the Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 11, 2024. The Qingdao port is busy handling goods for export during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo shows a cargo ship docking at Qingdao Port, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 11, 2024. The Qingdao port is busy handling goods for export during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

