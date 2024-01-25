We Are China

Tourists visit Zhanqiao Bridge scenic spot in east China

Xinhua) 09:12, January 25, 2024

Tourists visit the Zhanqiao Bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists visit the Zhanqiao Bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Violinists stage a performance at the Zhanqiao Bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists visit the Zhanqiao Bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists visit the Zhanqiao Bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists visit the Zhanqiao Bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists visit the Zhanqiao Bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)