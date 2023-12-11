Home>>
In pics: seagulls at scenic spot in Qingdao, E China
(Xinhua) 09:35, December 11, 2023
Seagulls fly at the Zhanqiao Bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People watch seagulls at the Zhanqiao Bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People watch seagulls at the Zhanqiao Bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People watch seagulls at the Zhanqiao Bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People watch seagulls at the Zhanqiao Bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Asia's 1st cylindrical FPSO facility enters final assembly phase in Qingdao, E China
- East China's Qingdao promotes development of cruise tourism
- E China's county constructs industrial, supply chains to boost economy
- County in E China develops rope net industry
- Water diversion project benefits 68 mln people in Shandong in decade
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.