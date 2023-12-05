Asia's 1st cylindrical FPSO facility enters final assembly phase in Qingdao, E China

Xinhua) 17:00, December 05, 2023

Haiyang Shiyou 122, Asia's first cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, is seen under construction in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 4, 2023. Designed and manufactured in China, Haiyang Shiyou 122 has entered its final assembly phase recently in Qingdao. With a diameter of about 90 meters and designed displacement of 100,000 tonnes, the facility is capable of operating for 15 years at sea without returning to the dry dock. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Engineers communicate by Haiyang Shiyou 122, Asia's first cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 4, 2023. Designed and manufactured in China, Haiyang Shiyou 122 has entered its final assembly phase recently in Qingdao. With a diameter of about 90 meters and designed displacement of 100,000 tonnes, the facility is capable of operating for 15 years at sea without returning to the dry dock. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Workers snake wires on Haiyang Shiyou 122, Asia's first cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 4, 2023. Designed and manufactured in China, Haiyang Shiyou 122 has entered its final assembly phase recently in Qingdao. With a diameter of about 90 meters and designed displacement of 100,000 tonnes, the facility is capable of operating for 15 years at sea without returning to the dry dock. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Workers snake wires on Haiyang Shiyou 122, Asia's first cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 4, 2023. Designed and manufactured in China, Haiyang Shiyou 122 has entered its final assembly phase recently in Qingdao. With a diameter of about 90 meters and designed displacement of 100,000 tonnes, the facility is capable of operating for 15 years at sea without returning to the dry dock. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 4, 2023 shows Haiyang Shiyou 122, Asia's first cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, under construction in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Designed and manufactured in China, Haiyang Shiyou 122 has entered its final assembly phase recently in Qingdao. With a diameter of about 90 meters and designed displacement of 100,000 tonnes, the facility is capable of operating for 15 years at sea without returning to the dry dock. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 4, 2023 shows Haiyang Shiyou 122, Asia's first cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, under construction in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Designed and manufactured in China, Haiyang Shiyou 122 has entered its final assembly phase recently in Qingdao. With a diameter of about 90 meters and designed displacement of 100,000 tonnes, the facility is capable of operating for 15 years at sea without returning to the dry dock. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Workers are seen in the construction of Haiyang Shiyou 122, Asia's first cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 4, 2023. Designed and manufactured in China, Haiyang Shiyou 122 has entered its final assembly phase recently in Qingdao. With a diameter of about 90 meters and designed displacement of 100,000 tonnes, the facility is capable of operating for 15 years at sea without returning to the dry dock. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 4, 2023 shows Haiyang Shiyou 122, Asia's first cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, under construction in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Designed and manufactured in China, Haiyang Shiyou 122 has entered its final assembly phase recently in Qingdao. With a diameter of about 90 meters and designed displacement of 100,000 tonnes, the facility is capable of operating for 15 years at sea without returning to the dry dock. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Workers are seen in the construction of Haiyang Shiyou 122, Asia's first cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 4, 2023. Designed and manufactured in China, Haiyang Shiyou 122 has entered its final assembly phase recently in Qingdao. With a diameter of about 90 meters and designed displacement of 100,000 tonnes, the facility is capable of operating for 15 years at sea without returning to the dry dock. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Workers snake wires on Haiyang Shiyou 122, Asia's first cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 4, 2023. Designed and manufactured in China, Haiyang Shiyou 122 has entered its final assembly phase recently in Qingdao. With a diameter of about 90 meters and designed displacement of 100,000 tonnes, the facility is capable of operating for 15 years at sea without returning to the dry dock. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 4, 2023 shows Haiyang Shiyou 122, Asia's first cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, under construction in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Designed and manufactured in China, Haiyang Shiyou 122 has entered its final assembly phase recently in Qingdao. With a diameter of about 90 meters and designed displacement of 100,000 tonnes, the facility is capable of operating for 15 years at sea without returning to the dry dock. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)