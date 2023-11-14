Mega gas field project in China's Bohai Sea commences production
BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's largest offshore crude oil and natural gas producer announced Tuesday that its Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field Phase I Development Project has commenced production.
The explored natural gas reserves of the project, located in the central Bohai Sea, exceed 200 billion cubic meters, and the reserves of condensate oil exceed 200 million cubic meters, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Ltd. said in a statement.
The main production facilities include one newly built central processing platform, three unmanned wellhead platforms, and one gas process terminal. Meanwhile, 65 development wells are planned to be commissioned, according to the statement.
"The gas field will supply stable clean energy to the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the Bohai Rim region, and contribute to the low-carbon and high-quality development of the company," said Zhou Xinhuai, chief executive officer of CNOOC Ltd.
