China completes its longest deepwater oil and gas pipeline

By Ding Yiting (People's Daily App) 14:27, June 25, 2023

China on Thursday completed laying its longest deepwater pipeline for transporting oil and gas, a crucial component of the phase II project of China's first independently developed ultra-deepwater energy station, Shenhai-1, or Deep Sea-1, which became operational in June 2021.

(Video edited by Zhao Yang and Zhang Xinyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)