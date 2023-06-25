Home>>
China completes its longest deepwater oil and gas pipeline
By Ding Yiting (People's Daily App) 14:27, June 25, 2023
China on Thursday completed laying its longest deepwater pipeline for transporting oil and gas, a crucial component of the phase II project of China's first independently developed ultra-deepwater energy station, Shenhai-1, or Deep Sea-1, which became operational in June 2021.
