3rd West-to-East natural gas pipeline under construction in China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 13:26, February 18, 2023

Workers operate at the construction site of a tunnel for the Shaanxi section of the third West-to-East natural gas pipeline in Shangzhou District, Shangluo City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 7, 2023. China's west-to-east gas transmission project has boosted natural gas supply across the country and facilitated the low-carbon transformation of the country's energy consumption structure. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

