3rd West-to-East natural gas pipeline under construction in China's Shaanxi
Workers operate at the construction site of a tunnel for the Shaanxi section of the third West-to-East natural gas pipeline in Shangzhou District, Shangluo City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 7, 2023. China's west-to-east gas transmission project has boosted natural gas supply across the country and facilitated the low-carbon transformation of the country's energy consumption structure. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Workers operate at the construction site of a tunnel for the Shaanxi section of the third West-to-East natural gas pipeline in Shangzhou District, Shangluo City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 7, 2023.
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 16, 2023 shows a view of a construction site of the Shaanxi section of the third West-to-East natural gas pipeline in Liquan County, Xianyang City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 7, 2023 shows a view of the construction site of a tunnel for the Shaanxi section of the third West-to-East natural gas pipeline in Shangzhou District, Shangluo City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Workers operate at a construction site of the Shaanxi section of the third West-to-East natural gas pipeline in Liquan County, Xianyang City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2023.
Workers operate at the construction site of a tunnel for the Shaanxi section of the third West-to-East natural gas pipeline in Shangzhou District, Shangluo City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 7, 2023.
A worker operates at a construction site of the Shaanxi section of the third West-to-East natural gas pipeline in Liquan County, Xianyang City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2023.
Workers operate at a construction site of the Shaanxi section of the third West-to-East natural gas pipeline in Liquan County, Xianyang City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2023.
Workers operate at a construction site of the Shaanxi section of the third West-to-East natural gas pipeline in Liquan County, Xianyang City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2023.
