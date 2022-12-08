Key section of China-Russia gas pipeline completed

Xinhua) 14:59, December 08, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- A key section of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline project has been completed, allowing natural gas from Russia to be transported to China's eastern economic powerhouse Shanghai.

With a total length of 5,111 km, the cross-border gas pipeline enters China via the border city of Heihe in northeastern Heilongjiang Province and runs through nine provincial-level regions, supplying natural gas to areas along the route, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Tianjin, PipeChina, the construction company, said Wednesday.

By 2025, the pipeline is expected to supply 38 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually, equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 164 million tonnes per year, according to the company.

The key energy corridor will inject a strong impetus into the energy security and high-quality development of the eastern regions of the country, the company said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)