Key section of China-Russia gas pipeline completed
BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- A key section of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline project has been completed, allowing natural gas from Russia to be transported to China's eastern economic powerhouse Shanghai.
With a total length of 5,111 km, the cross-border gas pipeline enters China via the border city of Heihe in northeastern Heilongjiang Province and runs through nine provincial-level regions, supplying natural gas to areas along the route, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Tianjin, PipeChina, the construction company, said Wednesday.
By 2025, the pipeline is expected to supply 38 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually, equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 164 million tonnes per year, according to the company.
The key energy corridor will inject a strong impetus into the energy security and high-quality development of the eastern regions of the country, the company said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier meets Russian counterpart on cooperation
- China's natural gas consumption rises in October
- Chinese vice premier calls for deepening China-Russia energy cooperation
- Xi says ready to strengthen China-Russia energy cooperation
- Chinese FM meets Russian ambassador to China
- China, Russia hold meeting on humanities cooperation
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.