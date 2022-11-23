China, Russia hold meeting on humanities cooperation

Xinhua) 08:32, November 23, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova (not seen in the picture) attend the 23rd session of the China-Russia Committee on Humanities Cooperation via video link, Nov. 22, 2022. (Photo by Niu Qiang/Xinhua)

CHONGQING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova attended the 23rd session of the China-Russia Committee on Humanities Cooperation via video link on Tuesday, calling on the two sides to strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides fully recognized the fruitful cultural cooperation between China and Russia over the past five years. Three National Years have been held with the themes of local cooperation, scientific and technological innovation, and sports exchanges.

The two sides spoke highly of the positive role and far-reaching significance that deepening humanities cooperation have in China-Russia relations, and agreed to push China-Russia humanities cooperation to a higher level under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova attend the 23rd session of the China-Russia Committee on Humanities Cooperation via video link, Nov. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

Sun briefed her Russian counterpart on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. People-to-people exchanges play a fundamental, guiding and lasting role in the development of China-Russian relations, Sun noted, adding that it is necessary to implement the consensus on cooperation in various fields, innovate mechanisms and methods, deepen humanities cooperation, and make greater contributions to promoting the development of China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

Golikova said Russia is willing to work with China to continue to leverage the driving role of the Year of Sports Exchange, deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, work together to set a good example of bilateral people-to-people exchanges, and consolidate public support for bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Sun and Golikova witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements in relevant fields.

