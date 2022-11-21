China, Russia launch audio-visual product exchange program

Xinhua) 08:37, November 21, 2022

MOSCOW, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia kicked off the "audio-visual communication week-2022," a major cultural exchange program, via video link on Sunday.

Deputy head of China's National Radio and Television Administration Le Yucheng, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia Bella Cherkesova, and Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov delivered video messages during a ceremony.

During the "China-Russia audio-visual communication week-2022," the two countries' audio-visual works will be translated into each other's language and aired in each other's country.

During the event, there will also be an online gala for Chinese and Russian young singers, a short video competition and a seminar for firms in the animation business.

