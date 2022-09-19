China, Russia to hold meetings on security, law-enforcement
BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, will travel to China for the 17th round of China-Russia strategic security consultation and the 7th meeting of the China-Russia law-enforcement and security cooperation mechanism from September 18 to 19, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Sunday.
Patrushev's visit is at the invitation of Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, and Guo Shengkun, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Mao said.
