Chinese top legislator meets Russian ambassador to China

Xinhua) 09:35, September 01, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with the outgoing Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Wednesday met with the outgoing Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov. He spoke highly of Denisov's important contribution to the China-Russia friendship during their meeting.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations have always maintained the right direction.

The two sides have firmly supported each other, enhanced political mutual trust, strengthened strategic coordination and deepened practical cooperation, said Li.

He added that the two sides have illustrated the rich connotation of China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era with practical actions, which further highlights the special value of their ties.

The NPC is willing to maintain close friendly exchanges with the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation to provide a solid legal guarantee for the development of bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields, said Li.

He spoke highly of Denisov's important contribution to Chinese-Russian friendship and hoped that Denisov would continue to make unremitting efforts to promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

Denisov said that he is willing to continue advancing the friendship between the two countries.

