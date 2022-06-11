Vice premier stresses deepening China-Russia connectivity cooperation

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua attends the ceremony marking the opening of the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge via video link, together with Yury Trutnev, Russian deputy prime minister and the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia, June 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Friday said that China is willing to work with Russia to deepen cooperation in various fields to bring benefits to the two peoples.

Hu made the remarks while addressing the ceremony marking the opening of the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge via video link.

China is ready to work with Russia to continuously advance connectivity cooperation, and provide better and more convenient customs clearance and logistics services for personnel and trade exchanges, Hu said.

He added that China stands ready to synergize the development strategy of the country's northeast with that of Russia's Far East, deepen practical cooperation in various fields and explore new areas of cooperation, so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

With a length of 1,284 meters and a width of 14.5 meters, the cross-border highway bridge is a key part of a 19.9 km-long highway project that links the Jilin-Heilongjiang expressway in northeast China and a highway in Blagoveshchensk.

