China's foreign ministry clarifies nature of relationship with Russia

Xinhua) 09:56, March 31, 2022

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The China-Russia relationship consists of non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked about China-Russia relations.

"There is no ceiling for China-Russia cooperation, no ceiling for us to strive for peace, no ceiling for us to safeguard security and no ceiling for us to oppose hegemony," Wang said.

