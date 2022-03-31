Home>>
China's foreign ministry clarifies nature of relationship with Russia
(Xinhua) 09:56, March 31, 2022
BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The China-Russia relationship consists of non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked about China-Russia relations.
"There is no ceiling for China-Russia cooperation, no ceiling for us to strive for peace, no ceiling for us to safeguard security and no ceiling for us to oppose hegemony," Wang said.
