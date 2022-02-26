Home>>
Chinese, Russian presidents exchange views on Ukrainian situation
(Xinhua) 10:27, February 26, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, mainly exchanged views on the current Ukrainian situation during their phone conversation on Friday.
