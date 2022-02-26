Languages

Archive

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Home>>

Chinese, Russian presidents exchange views on Ukrainian situation

(Xinhua) 10:27, February 26, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, mainly exchanged views on the current Ukrainian situation during their phone conversation on Friday.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories