Russian Foreign Ministry extends Chinese New Year greetings

Xinhua) 09:10, February 05, 2022

MOSCOW, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry congratulated the Chinese people with the start of the Lunar New Year on Friday.

"I congratulate the brotherly Chinese people on the start of the Lunar New Year. I would like to wish our Chinese friends a happy holiday, prosperity and the fulfillment of all their wishes," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in Chinese during her weekly briefing.

"I would also like to wish Beijing a successful 2022 Winter Olympics, keep moving forward!" she added.

The opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games was held on the same day in Beijing.

