Highlights of opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Xinhua) 08:52, February 05, 2022

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev waves during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov waves during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

World Intellectual Property Organization Director General Daren Tang waves during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg looks on during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi looks on during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives the thumbs-up sign during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon looks on during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach addresses the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene waves during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan looks on during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso and his wife wave during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zoran Tegeltija looks on during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan looks on during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov looks on during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn looks on during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani looks on during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob looks on during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

The Republic of Korea National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug looks on during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev looks on during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Prince Albert II of Monaco gives the thumbs-up sign during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni looks on during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez (C) looks on during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Polish President Andrzej Duda looks on during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic gives the thumbs-up sign during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

The Olympic delegation of Slovakia parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

The Olympic delegation of the Republic of Korea parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

The Olympic delegation of Austria parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

The Olympic delegation of Switzerland parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

The Olympic delegation of Germany parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

The Olympic delegation of New Zealand parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

The Olympic delegation of Lebanon parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

The Olympic delegation of Mongolia parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Photo taken on Feb. 4, 2022 shows the river of images during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on Feb. 4, 2022 shows a cauldron holding the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Torch bearers Dinigeer Yilamujiang (L) and Zhao Jiawen holding the last torch gesture during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

The Olympic flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Photo taken on Feb. 4, 2022 shows the Olympic Rings in ice and the LED floor image of the large snowflake framed by calligraphic "olive branches", which symbolizes all people living in peace and harmony, during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

The Olympic delegation of Pakistan parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Photo taken on Feb. 4, 2022 shows fireworks in the shape of the Olympic Rings over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

The Olympic delegation of Switzerland parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Photo taken on Feb. 4, 2022 shows fireworks in the shape of a snowflake over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Photo taken on Feb. 4, 2022 shows a cauldron holding the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Torch bearers Zhao Weichang (L) and Li Yan gesture during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Photo taken on Feb. 4, 2022 shows a cauldron holding the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Artists perform with the large "Snowflake" in the air during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Photo taken on Feb. 4, 2022 shows a cauldron holding the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Representatives take Olympic Oath during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Flag bearers carry the Olympic flag between the words of the Olympic motto "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together" into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

The Olympic delegation of Germany parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

The Olympic delegation of Colombia parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

The Olympic delegation of Italy parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Torch bearers Yang Yang (L) and Su Bingtian attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Children perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

The Olympic delegation of Colombia parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

The Olympic delegation of Chinese Taipei parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Torch bearer Yang Yang gestures during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Torch bearers Dinigeer Yilamujiang (L) and Zhao Jiawen raise the Olympic torch into the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Children perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

The delegation of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

The Olympic delegation of the People's Republic of China parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Torch bearer Zhou Yang runs with the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

The Olympic delegation of the People's Republic of China parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach addresses the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Photo taken on Feb. 4, 2022 shows a scene of performance during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Zhang Junying prepares to lit the cauldron outside the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Skaters perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

The Olympic delegation of the People's Republic of China parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

The Olympic delegation of the People's Republic of China parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Artists perform with a cauldron holding the Olympic flame in the air during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

The Olympic delegation of Pakistan parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Torch bearer Yang Yang (L) hands over the flame to the torch bearer Su Bingtian during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

The Olympic delegation of Greece parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

The Olympic delegation of Switzerland parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

The cauldron is lit outside the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

The Olympic delegation of Colombia parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

The Olympic delegation of New Zealand parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

The Olympic delegation of France parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

The Olympic delegation of the United States of America parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

The Olympic delegation of Hong Kong, China (front) parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

The Olympic delegation of Great Britain parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

The Olympic delegation of Norway parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

The Olympic flag is raised next to The Chinese national flag during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

The Olympic delegation of Netherlands parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

The Olympic delegation of Great Britain parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

The Olympic delegation of the United States parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

The Olympic delegation of the United States of America parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

A child performs during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

The Olympic delegation of the People's Republic of China parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Artists perform with the LED floor image of Chinese character "Fu", meaning fortune and luck in English, during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

The Olympic delegation of the People's Republic of China parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Torch bearers Dinigeer Yilamujiang (L) and Zhao Jiawen set the torch into the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

