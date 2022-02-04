Home>>
Xi declares open 24th Olympic Winter Games of Beijing
(Xinhua) 21:54, February 04, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday night declared the 24th Olympic Winter Games open at the National Stadium in Beijing.
