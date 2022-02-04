Xi waves to Chinese delegation at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games opening ceremony

Xinhua) 21:33, February 04, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping waved to the Chinese delegation as they walked into the arena at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games held on Friday night at the National Stadium in Beijing.

