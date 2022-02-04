Home>>
Xi waves to Chinese delegation at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games opening ceremony
(Xinhua) 21:33, February 04, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping waved to the Chinese delegation as they walked into the arena at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games held on Friday night at the National Stadium in Beijing.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
